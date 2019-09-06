Home

Bergin Funeral Home
290 E Main St
Waterbury, CT 06702
(203) 753-0683
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bergin Funeral Home
290 E Main St
Waterbury, CT 06702
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
Mary Keating


1933 - 2019
Mrs. Mary Desmond Keating, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was the widow of Joseph Anthony Keating. Mrs. Keating was born on January 29, 1933 in Cork, Ireland, the daughter of the late Thomas and Mollie (O'Leary) Desmond. She was a graduate of St. Angela's College, Cork, Ireland. Mrs. Keating's greatest loves were her family and her faith. She was happiest spending time with her grandchildren and children. Mrs. Keating's strong faith was aided by Our Lady and praying the rosary daily. Her favorite saints were St. Anthony, St. Jude, and St. Mary Magdalene. Joseph Keating, also born in Cork, Ireland, was the love of her life and they made a beautiful life for themselves and their family in Waterbury, Connecticut after emigrating here in the 1950s. Mrs. Keating leaves to mourn her children David J. Keating of Waterbury, Rosemary (Jeffrey) Leitz of West Hartford, Cora (William) Gillette of Waterbury, Ann (Henryk) Rybka of West Hartford, and Patricia (Timothy) Dunn of Waterbury, along with her sister Cora Whelan of Cork, Ireland and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her precious grandchildren Joseph John Keating, Anna Marie Keating, Connor Desmond Dunn, Mary Elizabeth Gillette, Desmond Avery Leitz, William Francis Gillette IV, and Molly Rose Dunn. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son John and brothers Donal and Dennis Desmond. Mrs. Keating's family would like to thank Jean and her dedicated and caring Compassionate Companions staff notably Denise, Linda, Rachel and Jennys. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Bergin Funeral Home 290 East Main St. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 9, at 10:00 A.M. at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. Prayers of committal will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Mary's family please visit her tribute page at www.berginfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 6, 2019
