Mary "Sis" Kennedy
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY (MORRISSEY) KENNEDY, "Sis", 89, of West Hartford, CT passed away quietly on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. Born in Hartford on February 26, 1931 to John and Martha (McAuliffe) Morrissey, (Co. Cork, Ireland), she was a lifelong resident of West Hartford. A 1948 graduate of Hall High School, Mary held various executive assistant positions including at Connecticut Bank & Trust, Ribicoff & Ribicoff, and for 35 years at Hartford Hospital. Known for her kind, warm, and cheerful nature, she always loved a good laugh with family and friends. After her marriage in 1960 to John J. Kennedy (Co. Offaly, Ireland), she raised her family in St. Brigid's Parish in West Hartford, where she was a member for over 50 years. She is survived by her two daughters: Eileen M. Kennedy of Guilford, CT and Kathleen M. Kennedy of West Hartford, CT. She also leaves her sister, Eileen M. Hollman, of West Hartford, goddaughter & niece, Ellen Goodreau (Michael) and family of Middletown, CT, godson Joseph DeLuca (Sharon) of St. Petersburg, FL, and dear friend, Norma H. Sweeney of West Hartford, CT. She is predeceased by her husband, John (1999), cousin, Mary Morrissey DeLuca (1999) and dear friend, Eleanore M. Leary (2015) both of West Hartford. Burial services at Mount St. Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT will be held privately, with a memorial celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045. A special thank you to the Comfort Keepers of Bloomfield, CT for their care and companionship. To leave a message of condolence, please visit https://www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved