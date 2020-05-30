MARY (MORRISSEY) KENNEDY, "Sis", 89, of West Hartford, CT passed away quietly on Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT. Born in Hartford on February 26, 1931 to John and Martha (McAuliffe) Morrissey, (Co. Cork, Ireland), she was a lifelong resident of West Hartford. A 1948 graduate of Hall High School, Mary held various executive assistant positions including at Connecticut Bank & Trust, Ribicoff & Ribicoff, and for 35 years at Hartford Hospital. Known for her kind, warm, and cheerful nature, she always loved a good laugh with family and friends. After her marriage in 1960 to John J. Kennedy (Co. Offaly, Ireland), she raised her family in St. Brigid's Parish in West Hartford, where she was a member for over 50 years. She is survived by her two daughters: Eileen M. Kennedy of Guilford, CT and Kathleen M. Kennedy of West Hartford, CT. She also leaves her sister, Eileen M. Hollman, of West Hartford, goddaughter & niece, Ellen Goodreau (Michael) and family of Middletown, CT, godson Joseph DeLuca (Sharon) of St. Petersburg, FL, and dear friend, Norma H. Sweeney of West Hartford, CT. She is predeceased by her husband, John (1999), cousin, Mary Morrissey DeLuca (1999) and dear friend, Eleanore M. Leary (2015) both of West Hartford. Burial services at Mount St. Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT will be held privately, with a memorial celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045. A special thank you to the Comfort Keepers of Bloomfield, CT for their care and companionship. To leave a message of condolence, please visit https://www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.