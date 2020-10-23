Mary Kostelos Klemes, 91, Fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born in Norwich, Connecticut on April 21, 1929. She was predeceased by her mother (Irini Yiamojianis), father (Efstratios), her son, Dean, her brother Jim, and sister Sophia. Mary's early life was surrounded by her Kostelos family, the immigrant Greek community and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She raised her family in Hartford Connecticut and later moved to Naples, Florida where she was the office manager of their family's dental practice. To be closer to her son and family, she moved to Raleigh three years ago. Mary assisted in the foundation of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Hartford, and St. Katherine Greek Orthodox church in Naples. Mary fulfilled her dreams of helping others, she was a lifetime member of Philoptochos. She had a heart so open and filled with love she continued this vision to actively participate in several dental missions. This began with treatment for individuals recovering from alcohol and drug addiction for the Salvation Army both at their facility and in their family's dental practice. She continued her passion by providing dental treatment for orphaned and abandoned children at the Hogar Rafael in Guatemala where she formed lifelong relationships. Included in her dental missions were trips to Medjugorie, Croatia where she assisted various religious denominations during and after the war. Along with her deep love of family, she developed a love of Greek dance and Greek music, which she shared with her children and grandchildren. Mary and her husband John were entrusted with three children, Dean, Jimmy and Lisa. Additionally, Mary was able to witness the growth of her grandchildren and watch them dance countless times. Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years , John; daughter, Lisa; son, Jim, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Teresa Terezis Klemes of Raleigh; her grandchildren, Johnny, Kyra and Irini; her sister, Mersina, of San Clemente, California; along with her nieces, nephews, as well as friends from Hartford, Connecticut and Naples, Florida. Mary's love and dedication to her husband John was inspirational, only surpassed by her love of the Greek Orthodox Church. Her last weeks on earth were amazing as she told all who visited her how much she loved them. We will miss, love and remember her in countless ways. While Mary leaves her life among us, we know she will always continue to be part of our lives. May her Memory be Eternal. Services will be private, however, if you would like to participate the funeral service will be live streamed on Monday, October 26th beginning at 10:50 am (EDT) through either https://youtu.be/pWV8MVvEfrg
or https://livestream.com/accounts/12761713/events/9365852
After COVID restrictions, a celebration of Mary's life will be arranged for all her friends and family to attend. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5000 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh, NC 27612, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
