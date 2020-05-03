Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Giglio Denny, 95, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on 4/04/2020. Born in Manchester & lived in Bolton until 2011. Predeceased by husband Stephen Liebman & Daniel Denny as well as 9 brothers & 1 sister. Mary is survived by daughters: Bev Sylvia, Pat Jackson, and Barbara Mazza; many relatives, nieces & nephews. Blessed with 7 grandchildren & 12 great-grandchildren. Worked at CT General for 30 years and a member of St. Maurice Catholic Church. Funeral plans TBD.



