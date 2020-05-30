Mary (Lipinski) Dzioba, 91, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully at home on May 19, 2020. Born on October 7, 1928 in New Britain, She was the daughter of the late Jozef and Rozalia (Chardszuk) Lipinski. She was employed with the City of New Britain for 35 years. She worked in various departments with the last being Town Clerks Office prior to her retirement. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed the casino, TMC movies, crocheting and Capitol Lunch hot dogs. Survivors include her children, Sharon Altieri of Trumbull, Kathleen Hondzinski of New Britain and Kenneth Dzioba and his wife Kimberly of Cspe Coral, FL. She also leaves five grandchildren, Matthew and Brian (Jessica) Altieri, Elena Hondzinski, Nicholas and Kayliegh Dzioba. She leaves a great grandchild, Alexander Altieri. She was predeceased by her siblings, a sister, Genevieve Lipinski, and a brother, Edward Lipinski. Due to the current health crisis, a private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



