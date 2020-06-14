Mary L. Graves, 79, of Hartford, CT, departed this life to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. Ms. Graves was born on January 23, 1941 to the late Redell E. Graves and the late Pauline M. Lineberry Graves in Ramseur, NC. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a Celebration of her Life and interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. To leave a message of comfort for the Graves family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.