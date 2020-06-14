Mary L. Graves
1941 - 2020
Mary L. Graves, 79, of Hartford, CT, departed this life to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. Ms. Graves was born on January 23, 1941 to the late Redell E. Graves and the late Pauline M. Lineberry Graves in Ramseur, NC. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a Celebration of her Life and interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. To leave a message of comfort for the Graves family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
Cedar Hill Cemetery
JUN
16
Interment
Cedar Hill Cemetery
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donna I remember when I met your Mom & entire family years ago. Sending my Sincere Condolences to you all. Denice, Jenese & Harley
Denice Mosely
Friend
