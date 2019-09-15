Hartford Courant Obituaries
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
(860) 668-7324
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
West Suffield Cemetery
West Suffield, CT
Mary L. Krajewski


1936 - 2019
Mary L. Krajewski Obituary
Mary L. Krajewski, 83, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Joseph Krajewski passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. Born March 7, 1936 in Locus Valley, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Bailor) Wahlstedt. Mary had lived in Suffield and worked as a nurse for Suffield Visiting Nurses before retiring. Once retired she and Joseph relocated to Floral City, FL for many years. While in Florida they were members of the Floral City United Methodist Church, Mary was a member of the church choir, and both she and Joseph played the keyboard and had their own country music band. One of their high lights was they both were invited to sing the national anthem at the beginning of a Tampa Bay Rays baseball game. Shortly after Joseph passed away in 2016 Mary moved back to Suffield to be close to family. She is survived by three children, Richard Slamon of Winston-Salem, NC, Ronald Slamon of Windsor, S. M. Slamon of Seattle, WA; two stepchildren, Susan Hammer of McDonough, GA, James Krajewski and his wife, Judy of Wilbraham; two grandchildren, Kevin and Bethany Slamon. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Slamon. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM in West Suffield Cemetery, West Suffield, CT. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneral home.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 15, 2019
