Mary Lee Savage, 84, was born on March 11, 1936, to the late Ed and Mary Calhoun, in Mobile, AL. Mary gained her wings on May 7, 2020, as she has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior. Mary passed peacefully in her hospital room in Salem, VA. She was a strong, spiritual, unconditional loving soul, that kept her family together. Mary is highly respected and loved by many. Mary was married to the late Moses J. Savage, with whom she had ten (10) children: Moses Savage, II (deceased); Terry Calhoun of Roanoke, VA; Levon Savage of Wilkesboro, NC; Cheryl Soyini (deceased), Deborah Forde of Hartford, CT; Katie Savage-Flippen of Hartford, CT; Carol Savage (deceased), Kelvin Savage of Hartford, CT; Jean Redding of Elizabethton, TN; Moses Savage, III of Germany. The Savages lived in Hartford, Connecticut for a number of decades, before ultimately settling in Roanoke, VA. While in Connecticut, Mary was an active member of New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. In recent years, she attended Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Roanoke, VA. Mary was predeceased by eight (8) siblings. She is also survived by three (3) siblings, Dorothy Brown of Bloomfield, CT; Lelia Burkes of Roanoke, VA; and John Calhoun of Danbury, CT; twenty-three (23) grandchildren; countless great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary had a deep love for her family; her many memories will live on through each of them. Mary will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held outside from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on May 15, 2020 at Howard K. Hill Funeral Home, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. A burial will follow immediately at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002.



