Mary L. Vaughan, of Wethersfield, West Hartford, and Hartford died Thursday, April 25, 2019. Mary was born March 27, 1951, in Hartford to the late Harold L. and Marie (McCarthy) Vaughan. Mary attended Hartford Public Schools, graduating from South Catholic High School. She is survived by her brother the Honorable Timothy J. Vaughan (Kate Walsh) of Bethlehem, N.H. and her sister, Eileen Molloy (Randy) of West Hartford, four nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews, as well as her many close cousins. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Nancy FitzGerald Vaughan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Nancy FitzGerald Vaughan Fund c/o New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St. Concord, N.H. 03301-4005. This fund supports literacy, cultural and educational activities for children. Funeral services will be Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St. West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of West Hartford Health and Rehabilitation and Beacon Hospice for their professional, compassionate, care of Mary. Molloy Funeral Home has care of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019