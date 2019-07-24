Home

Mary L. Young


1928 - 2019
Mary L. Young Obituary
Mary L. (Lyons) Young, 90, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Donald S. Young, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, CT on July 22, 1928, the daughter of the late Grant and Bessie (Steinard) Lyons. She was active in the Rainbow Girls, the Eagle Scouts, and the Civil Air Patrol. Mary grew up in Enfield, later moved to Springfield, and spent her final 15 years in Suffield at the home of her daughter. She began her career as an insurance investigator for Bigelow Sanford, and was later employed as a school bus driver in Wilbraham, MA for 25 years. Mary was very devoted to her home and family. She leaves a loving legacy of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Polly. Services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to Special Olympics Glastonbury, c/0 Lucie Carangelo, 65 Hawthorne Mead, Glastonbury, CT 06033. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019
