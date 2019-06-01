Mary Lee (Fletcher) Allen, 54, of South Windsor died peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City after a short illness. Mary was surrounded by her family whom she loved dearly.Mary was born on May 26, 1965, in Manchester, CT, daughter of the late Jack R. and Dorothy S. (Nunes) Fletcher.Mary grew up in Bolton, CT and was a graduate of Bolton High School with the Class of 1983. Mary went on to graduate from UCONN. She worked as a Life Insurance Underwriter for Transamerica up until the time of her death.Mary enjoyed flea market discoveries, sewing fleece blankets for donations to the homeless, cooking, family holiday traditions, family beach vacations, playing board games, sports and music but mostly just spending time with her family.Her family was the most important thing to Mary especially her two sons. She never missed a sporting event for either of them, driving all over New England to attend them. Always by them for support, encouragement and unconditional love.Mary was a person who never judged or criticized anyone. She was a kind, loving, very generous and devoted mother, sister, aunt, godmother and partner, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.Mary is survived by her two sons, Connor Allen of South Windsor, Jeffrey Allen of Cambridge, MA, her life partner of over 10 years Frank J. Palazzolo of Poughkeepsie, NY, his daughters Margo and Victoria, and his grandchildren Mikey, Sabrina, and Gianna; her brother, Jack Patrick Fletcher and his wife, Catherine of Newington, CT and their three children Christina (John Leary and children, Brooklyn and Gabriella), Jennifer (Paul Poidomani) and Jack Vincent; her sister and best friend, Cynthia Marlin (Rick Mendes) and her children, Katerina and Zachary of South Windsor; her twin brother Michael Fletcher, his wife Paula and their children Emily, Austin and Peyton of South Windsor. Mary was predeceased by her loving grandmother (Gram), Mercedes C. Nunes.Her family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd, South Windsor. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10 a.m. at the funeral Home Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research/Victory Over Cancer or Our Companions Animal Rescue in Mary's name.Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary