Loving wife and mother Mary Lee (Arens) Duffy, passed into Heaven after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was born on October 20, 1942 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford to Mary Smith Arens and M. Leonard Arens and she resided in Hartford and Farmington. Mary Lee married Michael T. Duffy in 1965 and is the mother of five children,Eileen Warren (deceased), her husband James of Norfolk, VA, Leonard of Farmington, Michael and his girlfriend, Veronica of New Britain, Justin and his wife Dr. Allyson Duffy of West Hartford, and Ryan and his wife Holley of Columbia, CT; four grandchildren, Chase, Finnegan, Tate and Oliver. Mary Lee was fond of having coffee with her friends and brothers, the Martin Arens (deceased), his wife Bobbi, Mark Arens and his wife Jane, John Arens and his wife Alberta, Matthew Arens and his wife Susan and Peter Arens and his wife Bee. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows School in Hartford, Mt. St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford., Merrimac College in Andover, MA and the University of Hartford. She worked as a librarian at the West Hartford Library, she was an interviewer and recruiter at Hartford Hospital, field assistant for SNET and customer relations at The Quick Center in Elmwood. Mary Lee is a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Brigid Church, in Elmwood. She loved working with the Ladies Guild and was vice president of the St. Brigid Home School Association. She enjoyed travel, visiting Europe, Canada and the U.S.A., especially national parks, she made trans Pacific and Atlantic cruises and frequently used her dual citizenship (USA/Erie) in visiting Ireland. There will be no services due to the Pandemic. She will be buried in St. Ann's Cemetery, Avon. A Memorial Service will be held in the future. The family wishes to thank the nurses at Prime Healthcare and Mary Lee's caregiver for her tender, humorous and thoughtful care. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020