Mary Loretta Welch "Mimi" passed away peacefully on Saturday (September 5, 2020). She was born March 8, 1931, daughter of the late William F. and Helen D. (Hannon) Welch. Mary grew up in and was a long-time resident of Hartford prior to residing in Rocky Hill. Left to cherish memories of happy times spent together are her sister Helen (Welch) Taksar and niece Mary-Loretta Taksar of Berlin, CT and her niece Dorothy Kuzoian and her husband Jeff and their children Laura, Samantha and Jeffrey also of Berlin. She was pre-deceased by her devoted brother-in-law Robert J. Taksar, Sr. "Bob" and her beloved nephew Robert J. Taksar, Jr. "Bobby." She also leaves several special cousins, including Sharon and Pat Mathews of Florida and their family who were particularly dear to her. Mary was blessed to have many devoted friends, including those from Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, Saint Augustine Church in Hartford, and Rockwood Manor Apartments in Rocky Hill. Mary was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Saint Joseph College and received her Master's Degree in Spanish from Trinity College. She had a fulfilling career in teaching and taught at Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Saint Augustine School, East Catholic High School, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and Mercy High School. Her time spent as a Spanish professor and volunteer at Holy Apostles College & Seminary was the most rewarding of her career and the friends she made there became a part of her family. Mary was a devout Catholic and her faith was at the center of her life. She was a lector and Eucharistic Minister at Saint Augustine Church and a long-time member and officer of the Catholic Graduates Club of Greater Hartford. Her favorite role was as aunt to Bobby and Mary-Loretta with whom she resided throughout their childhood and early adulthood. Sincere thanks to her family members and dear friends who brought her much joy and so enriched her life. Mary's family is very grateful to all the staff and team members at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford who provided her with outstanding care during her recent illness and were very kind and responsive to Mary and her family. A Mass in celebration of her life will be held at a future date when all can safely gather. Should you wish to make a contribution in her memory, her family requests that contributions be made to: Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Attention: Father Peter Kucer, 33 Prospect Hill Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com