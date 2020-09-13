1/1
Mary Loretta Welch
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Loretta Welch "Mimi" passed away peacefully on Saturday (September 5, 2020). She was born March 8, 1931, daughter of the late William F. and Helen D. (Hannon) Welch. Mary grew up in and was a long-time resident of Hartford prior to residing in Rocky Hill. Left to cherish memories of happy times spent together are her sister Helen (Welch) Taksar and niece Mary-Loretta Taksar of Berlin, CT and her niece Dorothy Kuzoian and her husband Jeff and their children Laura, Samantha and Jeffrey also of Berlin. She was pre-deceased by her devoted brother-in-law Robert J. Taksar, Sr. "Bob" and her beloved nephew Robert J. Taksar, Jr. "Bobby." She also leaves several special cousins, including Sharon and Pat Mathews of Florida and their family who were particularly dear to her. Mary was blessed to have many devoted friends, including those from Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, Saint Augustine Church in Hartford, and Rockwood Manor Apartments in Rocky Hill. Mary was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy and Saint Joseph College and received her Master's Degree in Spanish from Trinity College. She had a fulfilling career in teaching and taught at Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Saint Augustine School, East Catholic High School, Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and Mercy High School. Her time spent as a Spanish professor and volunteer at Holy Apostles College & Seminary was the most rewarding of her career and the friends she made there became a part of her family. Mary was a devout Catholic and her faith was at the center of her life. She was a lector and Eucharistic Minister at Saint Augustine Church and a long-time member and officer of the Catholic Graduates Club of Greater Hartford. Her favorite role was as aunt to Bobby and Mary-Loretta with whom she resided throughout their childhood and early adulthood. Sincere thanks to her family members and dear friends who brought her much joy and so enriched her life. Mary's family is very grateful to all the staff and team members at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford who provided her with outstanding care during her recent illness and were very kind and responsive to Mary and her family. A Mass in celebration of her life will be held at a future date when all can safely gather. Should you wish to make a contribution in her memory, her family requests that contributions be made to: Holy Apostles College & Seminary, Attention: Father Peter Kucer, 33 Prospect Hill Road, Cromwell, CT 06416. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 10, 2020
Mary was such a beautiful person, always kind, always warm. I saw her almost daily during the two years I was at Holy Apostles, and I would say that one always felt safe and loved with her. I offer my sincere condolences to her family.
Diane Matous
September 9, 2020
We will always treasure memories of our travel partner, Mary, as we attended Ordinations in Santa Fe, Fargo, Chicago, Kentucky and local diocese. Her initial reluctance to fly never held her back. The twinkle in her beautiful blue eyes and her shy smile will always be remembered by us. Our prayers for Mary and her family.
David & Christine Bolio
Friend
September 13, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved