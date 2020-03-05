Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map

Mary Lou Camp

Mary Lou Camp Obituary
Mary Lou Camp, 92, passed away 03/01/20 at Clapp's Nursing Center, Pleasant Garden, NC. Mary Lou was born and raised in Memphis TN. With honors, she attended Memphis Tech High. She married William 'Bill' Camp while he was stationed at Memphis Naval base. She worked various jobs while raising three daughters but finally retired from GFox Department Store. During her active life she was devoted to Bill in his endeavors, attended various business and computer classes, was a member of the Longmeadow Square Dance Club, loved gardening in her yard, enjoyed all kinds of needlework, camping, canoeing, hiking, birdwatching, and especially loved reading. Mary Lou is pre-deceased by her husband William (Bill) Camp of Springfield MA and survived by two daughters, Deborah Camp (partner Richard Riberdy) of Stafford CT, Pamela Thorner (husband Garry Thorner) of Liberty NC, and pre-deceased daughter Linda Foisey; half brother William Hamilton of Memphis, many nephews, nieces; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren. A viewing will be held 3/10/20 Tuesday for 11- 12 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield CT. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, family asks with gratitude, that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405 or . For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
