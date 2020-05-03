Mary Lou (Perkins) Lugo 62, of East Hartford CT, died at UConn John Dempsey Hospital on April 26th, 2020. She was the second child and only daughter of Donald L. & Lorraine "Mickey" I. (Bushway) Perkins. Her father predeceased her in January 2020. She was born in Claremont, NH. Her family moved to Connecticut a few months before her 11th birthday. She was in the graduating class of 1976 at East Hartford High School in East Hartford CT, (Burnside Avenue location) She leaves her two sons and their families. Peter E. & Marissa (Goard) Lugo, their children Peter A. & Allison T. Lugo of Chester, VA. Luie P. & Amie (Conner) Lugo, their child Codie K. Lugo of Wethersfield, CT. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews & cousins. Her former husband Pedro "Pete" L. Lugo, predeceased her in January 2019. While he was in the Army they lived in Alabama, Germany & Utah. After her divorce she returned to Connecticut, she worked 5 years at Connecticut Bank & Trust / Bank of New England. She then spent the next 29 years working for the Federal Government, until her retirement in May 2019. Throughout her life she enjoyed: Ice skating, Camping, Photography, Boston Red Sox, Cake decorating, Genealogy, NASCAR. But most of all her sons, and grandchildren. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at a later date. PLEASE wear your most colorful outfit. Per her wishes there will be no visiting hours. A burial in Vermont will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stevens High School Alumni Parade in Claremont NH, she enjoyed attending this as a child especially when her father was in the parade with the class of 1952. Or your local food pantry or your favorite charity. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.