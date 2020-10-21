Dr. Mary Lou Rosencranz, 96, of Mystic, CT passed away September 27, 2020 at Stoneridge. Born in New Bethlehem, PA she was the daughter of the late Rollie and Margaret Lerch. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, she received her Bachelor of Science degree, eventually furthering her education earning her Master's degree from Michigan State University in Clothing & Textiles in addition to her PhD in Sociology. Mary Lou had several professor positions at Michigan State University, the University of Missouri and finished her career at the University of Connecticut, Storrs where she was head of the Textiles, Clothing and Design Department. She retired in 1986. While teaching and attending Michigan State University, it was there, where she met the love of her life, Howard A. Rosencranz also a teacher. He as well as Mary Lou, received their Doctorate degrees in 1960. He predeceased her in 2005. She was also predeceased by a younger sister, Virginia Lerch. In her time away from teaching, Mary Lou enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She also authored and published a book in 1972, Clothing Concepts: A Social-Psychological Approach. Services will be held privately in Minnesota. The Mystic Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.



