Mary Lou Sargeant


1958 - 2020
Mary Lou Sargeant Obituary
Mary Lou Sargeant, 61, of Plantsville, passed away on April 12, 2020 at home. She was born on November 22, 1958 in New Britain, CT, to the late Anthony and Geneva (Bride) Lubinski. Mary Lou is survived by her sons Christopher Passig and James Hemphill; her daughters-in-law Krista and Emily; and her granddaughter Coco Elena. She also leaves behind her sisters Stacia and Alecia, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Susan and Dianne. Mary Lou attended the College of the Holy Cross and was an accomplished chemist. She was an enthusiast of the arts with interests in pottery and paper crafts. She enjoyed the NBA and watched every Celtics game. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and sharing a cup of tea with friends. Mary Lou also found great joy over the years caring for her rescue pets: Kitty, Sidney, and Rocky. A devout Christian, Mary Lou's faith informed every aspect of her life. Funeral services will be private. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Calendar House of Southington (388 Pleasant St, 860-621-3014). For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
