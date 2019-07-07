Mary Louise Hession Burke, beloved wife of Joseph G Burke, deceased, passed away peacefully at her home in Simsbury on June 29, 2019 surrounded by her five loving children and their families. Mary Louise was born in St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston, Mass on December 23, 1924 to William and Georgia Hession. She spent most of her youth between Arlington and Scituate, Mass. Her ability to paint was a natural gift and she taught herself to become a very accomplished artist. She attended Notre Dame Academy and Regis College and received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. Her compassion was evident in the care she gave to the wounded service members returning from WW2. She and her family moved to Simsbury, CT. in 1963 and it was in this wonderful town that she became involved with the St. Mary's Players, The Theater Guild of Simsbury and was one of the original adult advisers to the teenagers in the Summer Theater for Youth in which all of her children were involved. Mary Louise was a very successful real estate agent, starting her career with William Smith Agency and becoming one of the top selling agents with the Thomas R. Preston Agency in the late 60's and early 70's. She was also an avid golfer, winning the Women's Divine Nine Championship at Hop Meadow Country Club in 1974. She also played for the Cape Cod League as well, winning many championships while residing in South Yarmouth. She is survived by her five loving children and their spouses: Susan and Jim Gleason of Simsbury, CT, Joe and Kathy Burke of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Stephen and Allison Burke of Scituate, MA., Nancy Burke of Branford, CT, Tim and Kathy Burke of Merrimack, NH as well as 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Hendrickson of Scituate, MA and many special nieces and nephews to whom she is known as Aunt LuLu. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Nativity Parish Church, 1 Kent Street Street, Scituate, MA. on July 10, 2019 at 10:00. Calling Hours will be held on July 9, 2019 between 4-7, Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, First Parish Road, Scituate, MA. A Memorial Service at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in Simsbury, CT. will be held later this year. Mary Louise would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Farmington Valley Visiting Nurses Association and McLeans Hospice Care, Simsbury, CT. She was a devoted Catholic and a woman of deep faith. She would like to thank Father Michael Whyte for his pastoral ministry and his wonderful sense of humor. Donations to St. Catherine of Siena Church Simsbury, CT. would also be appreciated. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019