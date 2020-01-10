Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Rd.
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Resources
1940 - 2020
Mary Louise Cavanaugh Obituary
Mary Louise (Vitek) Cavanaugh, 79, of South Windsor died peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Mary Lou was born in Elmhurst, IL on March 19, 1940 daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Mary (Pfaff) Vitek. She grew up in Illinois, graduated from Downers Grove High School in 1958, and moved to Minnesota around 1971 where she raised her family. Mary Lou came to Connecticut in 1989 following work and settled in South Windsor. She worked in the Insurance Industry for Great American Insurance Co., and Ohio Casualty Group. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor and a member of the South Windsor Senior Center. She enjoyed BINGO, trips to the casino, reading and spending time outdoors. She was an avid UConn Women's basketball fan and enjoyed watching golf and listening to country music. Mary Lou's special joy was being with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters sharing holidays, special occasions, lunches, and cheering at sporting events. She loved her three cats, Buttons, Smokey and Bandit. A kind, caring, loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many she will be dearly missed. She leaves her daughter, Tracy Blanchard and her husband Robert of Coventry; her granddaughters, Meghan Blanchard, Elena Blanchard, and Sydney Blanchard all of Coventry; her sisters, Patricia Hanson of Ellsworth, WI, and Barbara Urban and her husband Alfred of Rutherfordton, NC; and her brothers, Robert Vitek Jr., and his wife Gail of Las Vegas, NV, and Michael Vitek and his wife Merrill of Mountain View, MO. She was predeceased by her sister Judith Mae Smith. Mary Lou also leaves many caring and special nieces and nephews that were close to her heart. Special thank you to Elaine Zagorski and Mark Cerrato for helping sustain her spiritual health over the last few years, through the gifts of Eucharist, prayer, and song. Her family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 8:30-10:15 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , or ASPCA Animal Rescue. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 10, 2020
