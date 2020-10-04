Mary Louise Logan, 80, formerly of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Westside Care Center in Manchester. Mary was the daughter of the late Steve and Susie Logan. She was employed by St. Francis Hospital, retiring after 45 years of service. Mary was a loving sister, aunt, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. She will be fondly remembered as a warm and caring woman whose family meant the world to her. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with them. Mary is survived by her three sisters, Martha Fox and her husband Bruce of Las Vegas, NV, Shirley Logan of Berlin, and Juanita Smith of Hartford; and her brother Curtis Logan of Hawaii. She also leaves her nephews, Dion Smith and his significant other Wayette Bell, Donovan Fox, and niece Sherry Brown and her husband Marcus; as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susie Lewis. Due to the COVID pandemic, her services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com