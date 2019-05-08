Home

Mary Louise (Delekta) Zajac, 96, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Born on September 15th, 1922, Mary was the ninth of ten children born to Polish immigrants Stanislaw Delekta and MaryAnna (Janiec) Delekta. She grew up on Barbour Street in Hartford, Connecticut, where she began making the beautiful memories she carried and shared for the rest of her life. Mary began her career at M. Swift and Sons and was then employed at Pratt and Whitney for 37 years until her retirement. She spent her time with friends, cooking, gardening, knitting, bowling, solving the weekly crossword puzzle, and cheering on her Red Sox. A mother to everyone, Mary's life revolved around caring for her family, including building and enjoying her log cabin in Vermont, and creating years of magical Christmas memories for her grandchildren. She will be remembered as enormously loving, witty, strong, and generous.Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe, whose arms we know were waiting for her, as well as her parents, brothers and sisters, and her cherished niece June Eltringham and nephew Mark Malin. She is survived by her devoted son, Thomas Zajac (Tracy Cichon), treasured grandchildren Heather and Tyler Zajac, numerous adoring nieces, nephews, extended friends and family, and her favorite neighbors. Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Kathy Stearns, and Rob Michalski for their continuous support. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Kelli Costa for her commitment to love and care for our amazing mother.Visitation will be Saturday, May 11th from 8:30-10:00am at the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford. Funeral service at 10:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to ALSAC/ St Jude Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
