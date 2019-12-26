Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Frink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Frink


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Frink Obituary
Mary M. Frink, 89, of Manchester, the widow of the late Raymond F. Frink, passed away Monday December 16, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Camp, County Kerry, Ireland on November 24, 1930 to the late Thomas and Bridie McCarthy. Mary is survived by her son Raymond Kevin Frink and his wife Jayme of Manchester; her grandchildren Menika Schulte and her boyfriend Nick Mason and Leiza Hicks and her husband Christopher; her great-grandchildren Addison, Katherine and Raegan; her brother Brendan McCarthy of Camp, County Kerry, Ireland; her sister Christine Shannon and her husband Denis of East Hartford and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her son Brendon Frink and her siblings Bridgette, John and Patrick. Family and friends may call on January 15th from 4-7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester with a memorial service held at 7 p.m. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -