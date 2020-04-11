|
Mary Ney Frith passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. Mary is survived by her husband, Edward George Frith, brother Francis Ney, sister Margie Sramek; two children, David Edward Frith (Lynn Christinat Frith) of Granby, Connecticut and Rosemary Frith Crumley (Scott Curtis Crumley) of Ellicott City, Maryland; and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Retirement Community, Inc. P.O. Box 370353 West Hartford, CT 06127 To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort, please visit www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020