Mary Margaret Benton Harvell, age 69, died peacefully at her home on October 19, 2020 in Avon, CT after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister and beloved Gigi. She is survived by her husband Charles of 46 years and their four daughters; Anne Kellum (David) of Fort Mill, SC.; Katherine Petrakis (George) of Longmeadow, MA.; Megan Harvell (Diego) of Santiago, Chile: and Kelly Harvell of San Francisco, CA; as well as seven granddaughters and a grandson due next month. She is also survived by her brother John Benton of New Orleans LA. and Jess Benton (Joy) of Asheville, N.C.; her husband's sister (Patsy) and two brothers (Gerald and Kenny), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mary was born November 15, 1950, in Washington, D.C. to Jess Leo and Lillian Bauer Benton. At the age of 11, Mary's family moved from McClean, VA. to Metairie, LA., which she would refer to as home. She graduated from Ursuline Academy of New Orleans in 1969 and Louisiana State University in 1973. She met her beloved husband in the LSU Union in 1971 and they married in 1974. Mary worked as a case social worker in New Orleans serving the city's poor and received great meaning and joy from it. After her oldest daughter was born she took on the full time role of homemaker and mom. As part of Charles' work with Ernst & Young, Mary moved to Jackson, MS, in 1982 where the family lived for 15 years. She was particularly fond of her time devoted to St. Richard Catholic church and school and loved the many friends and activities there. In 1997, the family moved to Little Rock, AR., where Mary spent many wonderful days with her girls in high school at Mount St. Mary, in particular chaperoning their high school dances. In 2004, Mary, Charles and Kelly moved to Avon, CT, which they have called their home for 17 years. Mary enjoyed being involved with the Church of St. Ann and her time assisting with her high school "confirmation kids". Mary's legacy are her children and grandchildren. She always commented that it was the hardest job but one that brought her unending joy and happiness. A story Mary's mom shared about her described the person Mary was and would be: One day while living in McClean, another mom came to see Lil. She wanted to thank her because her son had a speech impediment and was afraid of what other children would say about him at school. The boy came home from school and told his mom a girl named Mary told him that the way he talked was alright, "it is just the way God wants you to". This is one story of many that foretold of Mary's joy and kindness and how she accepted people as they are. "Got me to thinking"… in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name for pancreactic cancer research (Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, at lustgarten.org
) or a charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people that helped Mary during this year: Hartford Hospital Cancer Center, Prime Healthcare, St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Hartford Hospital Homecare, as well as Mass General and Dana Farber in Boston, MA. The family will greet family and friends at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd. Avon, on Sunday, October 25, from 2-4 pm with attention given to social distancing and the wearing of facial masks. A private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be held Monday, October 26, 11 am at the Church of St. Ann. Mary will be laid to rest in St. Ann Cemetery. The service will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/30912182
