Mary Margaret McNary, 86, died peacefully of heart failure at Charlene Manor Extended Care in Greenfield, Massachusetts, on June 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Francis J. McNary, she is survived by their children Mary Elizabeth McNary-Hickey, Justin Aquinas McNary, Julie Ann McNary, Sarah Ellen McNary, and Martin Xavier McNary. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Aidan McNary-Hickey and Aisling-McNary Hickey. Mary Margaret, or Peggy, as she was known to her family and friends, was the daughter of Irish immigrants. Her father, John Cleary, was a native of County Mayo, and her mother, Margaret, after whom she was named, was from County Roscommon. Peggy was the third of their five children. The family lived in Hartford, Connecticut, where Peggy, at an early age, displayed a keen interest in reading and writing, interests she pursued throughout her life. After graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy, in West Hartford, she attended St. Joseph College, on a scholarship, graduated with a bachelor's degree and entered the teaching profession. Peggy Cleary and Francis McNary became engaged in 1956, just before Francis deployed for a two year stint in Korea as a private first class in the U.S. Army. They celebrated their marriage on April 18, 1959 and settled in the Auburndale section of Newton, Massachusetts, where Peggy managed their home and raised their five children, of whom she was very proud. Peggy re-entered the workforce in 1980 and quickly became known as a sought after, crackerjack editor. Peggy loved her work and never really retired, as she remained generous with her skills and writing acumen, often coaching writers of college entrance essays, master's theses, and Ph.D. dissertations. She was a patient listener and a rewarding verbal sparring partner. Though she tended toward introspection, she delighted in good conversation and clever wit. Peggy was a voracious reader and devoured the collected works of one author after another until her death. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 28 at 11 a.m. at Saint Margaret's of Scotland in Buzzards Bay, followed by interment at Bourne National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Luncheon to follow at the Lobster Trap Restaurant in Bourne, MA. Face masks and social distancing will be observed in accordance with MA state restrictions. McCarthy Funeral Home of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com