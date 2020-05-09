Mary Nowik Madrak, 76, formerly of Poquonock, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Germany on December 17, 1943, the youngest of seven children of the late Karol and Urszula (Kolpak) Nowik. Mary came to the U.S. with her family in 1951. Before her retirement, Mary had been a Correction Officer for the Enfield Correctional Institution. Mary leaves behind her loving son, John F. Shimkus, III and is survived by her brother, Joseph P. Nowik of Delray Beach, FL and her sister, Stella Rodgers of Enfield, CT. She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Shimkus, Jr.; her second husband, Michael Madrak; her sister Helen Byczkiewicz and her brothers, Izydor, Thomas and Bernard Nowik. Mary will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews and surviving sisters-in-law Anna L. Nowik, Anna P. Nowik and Eugenia Nowik. Grave site services will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Poquonock at a later date. Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home has care of her arrangements. To leave on online condolence please visit carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.