Mary Martin Obituary
Mary C. Martin, 89, of Avon, died November 26, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019. A period of visitation will be held from 1-3PM with a Celebration of her life to start at 3PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. Memorial donations may be made to: ECSU Foundation, attn: Joseph McGann, 83 Windham St, Willimantic CT 06226 (Vets Scholarship in memo line) or online https://www.easternct.edu/give/give-to-eastern.html. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 26, 2019
