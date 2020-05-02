Mary May (Cavallari) Staples, 91, formerly of the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, widow of Earl Staples (2011), passed away peacefully Wed. April 29, 2020 at Bickford Healthcare. Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late James and Ruby (DeFosses) Cavallari. Mary was raised in Hartford before moving to East Hartford and later settled in Broad Brook where she resided for 20 years. She was formerly employed by CT General Insurance for 10 years, before leaving to raise her family. She was a member of Enfield Congregational Church and was an avid reader in her spare time. Mary enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and Europe, especially Switzerland and Germany. She also enjoyed going to the beach at Ocean Park in Maine with her close friends. She adored spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Mary is survived by two children, Betty Bergstrom and her husband Richard of Laconia, NH, Robert Staples and his wife Diane of Collegeville, PA, five grandchildren, Erik Bergstrom and his wife Brittany, Sarah Bergstrom, Nicholas Bergstrom and his wife Rachel, Zachary Staples, and Allison Staples. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Mary was predeceased by a brother, James Cavallari and a sister Marie Gineo. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Enfield Congregational Church, P.O. Box 3171, Enfield, CT 06083. To Leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.