Services Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford 180 Farmington Avenue Hartford , CT 06105 (860) 522-1155 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford 180 Farmington Avenue Hartford , CT 06105 View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford 180 Farmington Avenue Hartford , CT 06105 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM ST Cyril and Methodius Church 55 Charter Oak Ave Hartford , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM ST Cyril and Methodius Church 55 Charter Oak Ave Hartford , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Heslin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Mazurek Heslin

Obituary Flowers Mary Mazurek Heslin 89, a life-long resident of the City of Hartford, died peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of Attorney Thomas P. Heslin by whom she was predeceased. Mary was born to strong and hard-working Polish Immigrant parents; Sophia Yanda and John Mazurek. She attended St Cyrils's, Bulkeley High School and earned a BA in Education from The University of Connecticut and a MA in History from Trinity College. She was proud of her Public Service to the citizens of Hartford and served in the positions of Councilperson and Deputy Mayor of Hartford. Mary brought the same zeal and commitment serving as Commissioner of Consumer Protection under the Grasso and O'Neill administrations. She was Hartford's first female Democratic Councilperson and one of the first female Commissioners in the State of Connecticut. She was truly a woman ahead of her time She cherished the life-long bonds she shared with her former Weaver students as an impassioned and inspirational educator. Mary was also dedicated to the Polish community, both on the local, national, and international levels and served on numerous Polish Cultural and Philanthropic organizations. After-retirement she was active as a consultant to many national consumer protection safety boards. The University of Connecticut always had a special place in her heart and she served as chairman of the NEAG School of Education Advisory Board and was recognized by receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award. She was an avid golfer and a member of the CWGA once shooting a 74 with a hole in one on the same day at the PGA West course in Florida She was a member of Wampanoag Country Club and Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach. She loved to travel and garden and spent hours tending to her roses with her "Polish green thumb." Her home was an always a hub of activity for both family & political functions and Mary loved to entertain as long as someone else did the cooking and cleaning! She is survived by her daughter Mary Ellen Taub and her son John W. and daughter in law Tracey Heslin. Mary is also survived by son in law John P Laverty and daughter in law Cindy Romer Heslin. She was predeceased by daughter Joanne P. Laverty Esq. and son Dr.Thomas P. Heslin Jr. Grandchildren include: John, Michael, Julie, Thomas, Andrew, Melanie, Jack, Haley, Connor and 6 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by Brother John "Whitey" Piurek and sister's Stacia Holmes, Stephanie Plocharczyk, and Josephine Chupas The family will receive friends this Wednesday, June 26th from 3 – 8pm at Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 am at ST Cyril and Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave, Hartford, CT. (All attending are kindly asked to go directly to church.) Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery Hartford In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 20 Batterson Park Road 3rd floor Farmington, CT 06032. Connecticut Women's Golf Association, Susan Grayson, Treasurer, 251 Talcott Notch Road Farmington, CT 06032. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary ‹ Back to today's Obituaries