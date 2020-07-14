1/1
Mary Meglio Sansevero
1916 - 2020
Mary Meglio Sansevero, 103, of Branford passed away July 10, 2020 in the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Wife of the late Dominick Sansevero. Beloved mother of Grace (John) Elgee of Branford, Theresa Dixon of Middletown and Michael Sansevero of East Hartford. Cherished grandmother of Kevin, Meghan and Brendan Elgee. Sister of Vera Camputaro of Wallingford and the late Anna Iaquinto and Dominick Meglio. Mary was born in Woodbridge, CT on September 4, 1916 a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Guaricino Meglio. She was a member of the Branford Chorale and the Branford Italian American Club. Mary was a dedicated volunteer of the Branford Community Dining Room for over 17 years. She also volunteered at the Orchard House Adult Day Care Center and was an accomplished cook and gardener. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 in the St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church (Branford). Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Branford Hills Health Care Center, 189 Alps Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Mary's guest book online at www.portofuneralhomes.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church
Memories & Condolences
