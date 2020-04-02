|
|
Mary Fleming Melanson, 78, wife of Leonard Joseph Melanson of Simsbury passed away unexpectedly on March 29th 2020 at home. She was born December 27th 1941, in Scartaglen, County Kerry Ireland to Andrew and Hannah Fleming. She was a devout parishioner of St Mary's Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, helping others with guidance and advice, and faithfully attending church. She will be most remembered for her amazing memory of people and past events, her constant supply of Holy Water, telling stories and jokes, her bottomless cups of Irish tea, and her devotion to prayer for others. She will be fondly remembered as an Irish Patron Saint of talking. In addition to her husband Leonard, she is survived and will be dearly missed by: her son, Leonard Andrew Melanson and his wife Jill Melanson, and their daughter Kelli Marie of Franklin Tennessee, her daughter Patricia Marie Melanson of Seminole Florida, her brothers Andrew Fleming and his wife Eilleen of Wembley, London England, Danny Fleming and his wife Margaret of Scartaglen, County Kerry Ireland, Patrick Fleming and his wife Ann of Old Saybrook Connecticut, John Fleming of Scartaglen, County Kerry Ireland, many nieces, nephews, dear friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by: Her parents, her infant sister Christine Fleming, and her niece Kathleen Fleming. A Mass celebrating Mary's life will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church, Simsbury. Burial will be held on Friday April 3rd, 1pm at the Simsbury Memorial Cemetery, 22 Plank Hill Rd. Due to the pandemic, and to ensure the health of everyone, the service is being considered private. For people unable to attend you may watch the service remotely using the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/14265021 In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to the . For tributes, online condolences or directions, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020