Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church St.
Newington, CT
Burial
Following Services
West Meadow Cemetery
Newington, CT
Mary Mercier Obituary
Mary Mercier, 76, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Herman and Alva (Roy) Mercier, she was a longtime Newington resident and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. She is survived by her brother Ralph Mercier of NH, and her close friends Stuart Simon and Elizabeth DeGroat. She also leaves staff and friends at 521 Maple Hill Ave. Group Home, including her special friend Richard Claffey, and her friends at her HARC day program. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 8th, at 11:30 a.m., at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be laid to rest following the mass in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
