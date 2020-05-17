Mary Mobley Britcher passed away on April 17, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 15, 1925. Her parents were John Mobley and Annie Mae Mobley, who moved to New York from Georgetown, South Carolina, during the time her father worked as a merchant marine captain. She attended public school in Brooklyn and then went to NYU, where she majored in Victorian literature. After graduating, she worked at AT&T. She married Charles William (Bill) Britcher on May 30, 1947. She and Bill moved to Long Island in 1953 and to West Hartford, Connecticut in 1963, where they raised their four children. She took a job as a librarian at Naylor Elementary School in Hartford, where she worked until she retired in 1990. During this time she obtained a master's degree in Library Science from Southern Connecticut State University. Mary and Bill were an active couple throughout their lives. They regularly attended concerts, dances, and other local events, and traveled throughout Europe. They often traveled to Elder Hostels to attend courses, and visited family along the East Coast on many occasions. Together, Mary and Bill researched their family histories and often discovered interesting public records while on their travels. Bill passed away in 2016. Mary was a talented individual known for her diverse interests and enthusiasm. After her retirement, she continued to be involved in children's literature, collecting and distributing children's books to friends and non-profit organizations. She was a regular at the Cornerstone Aquatic Center, where she swam almost every day and inspired others to maintain their fitness. As part of her fitness lifestyle, she walked with friends through the neighborhood and maintained a flower and vegetable garden. Mary was also a regular at concerts and senior center dances, where her dancing skills were well recognized. She was a lifelong learner who never hesitated to explore new areas of knowledge, ranging from music and art to history, especially presidential history. She was drawn to other cultures, and her natural curiosity led her to explore and relish their diversity. She is survived by her four children, Judith Lamont Britcher, Janet Britcher, John Britton, and Joan Lamont, and by her grandchildren, Laura Keane, Brandon Keane, Rosemary McDermott, and Dylan McDermott. A memorial service and celebration of her life is tentatively planned to be held in a year, April 17, 2021, at Fern Street Universalist Church. Donations in her name may be made to the West Hartford Library Foundation (westhartfordlibrary.org), the New Britain Museum of American Art (nbmaa.org), Pathways/Senderos (pathways-senderos.com), or a library of your choice. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.