PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Kensington, CT
Mary Muckor Obituary
Mary Muckor, 98, of Berlin, widow of Frank Muckor, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Likaradow) Koley. Mary was a Berlin resident for over 70 years. Mary was formerly employed at Colt Firearms as part of the females that worked in the factories during World War II while the men fought in the war. They were known as "Rosie the Riveters". Mary was a member of St. Paul's Church. She was active with the Berlin Sportsman Club and helped to support her husband when he served as president. Mary enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was proud of the home she and her late husband Frank built together. Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Rizzo and her husband Steven of Ocala, FL and Brenda Gallagher of West Palm Beach, FL ; and two grandchildren, Anthony Rizzo and Michael Rizzo. Mary was predeceased by a son, Dennis Muckor who died on Feb. 8, 2015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:30 am at St. Paul's Church, Kensington. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin. Please share a memory of Mary with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
