Mary (Eshoo) Nimrod, 91, of Newington, widow of Arthur Nimrod, passed away Friday (April 26, 2019) at her home. Born in New Britain, graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1946, Mary was employed by the State of Connecticut Labor Department in New Britain for over 30 years. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East in New Britain.Surviving is her loving sister, Lucy Abraham of West Hartford, and her sister-in-law, Barbara Benjamin of Tennessee; also mourning her loss are three nieces, Janice Reilly and her husband Joseph of West Hartford; Gail Ballas and her husband Joseph of Turlock, CA; and Jill Maksud and her husband Jeffrey of Chicago, IL; four nephews, John Abraham, PhD. and his wife Corrine Abraham D.N.D of Marietta, GA; Dr. Charles Balisha and his wife Ingrid of Turlock, CA; Peter Eshoo and his wife Lucy of Burlington, CT; and Barry Eshoo and his wife Carmen of New Britain; several grand nieces and grand nephews. Besides her husband Arthur, she was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Peter Eshoo; two sisters, Dena Alkhis and Lillian Balisha; and a niece, Cheryl Scribner.Funeral services are Tuesday (April 30, 2019) 11 AM at St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East, 120 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Assyrian Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Donations may be made to St. Thomas Assyrian Church of the East. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2019