Mary (Rice) O'Brien, of Avon, 85 died Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Hartford in 1934 to Frank and Delia (Heneghan) Rice and attended Saint Augustine School in Hartford and Mount Saint Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She trained to be an x-ray technician at Saint Francis Hospital and subsequently worked at Manchester and Middlesex Hospitals and the Institute of Living. She resided in Hartford, East Hartford, and East Windsor for 30 years. She spent the last 19 months at Apple Rehab in Avon. She lived most of her life with her dear sister, Sally E. Rice, who predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her son and his wife, Frank and Rebecca O'Brien, and their sons, Tim, and Daniel, all of Avon. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10 AM Directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Donations may be made to a . For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com