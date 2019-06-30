Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Ann
289 Arch Road
Avon, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary O'Brien


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary O'Brien Obituary
Mary (Rice) O'Brien, of Avon, 85 died Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born in Hartford in 1934 to Frank and Delia (Heneghan) Rice and attended Saint Augustine School in Hartford and Mount Saint Joseph Academy in West Hartford. She trained to be an x-ray technician at Saint Francis Hospital and subsequently worked at Manchester and Middlesex Hospitals and the Institute of Living. She resided in Hartford, East Hartford, and East Windsor for 30 years. She spent the last 19 months at Apple Rehab in Avon. She lived most of her life with her dear sister, Sally E. Rice, who predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by her son and his wife, Frank and Rebecca O'Brien, and their sons, Tim, and Daniel, all of Avon. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10 AM Directly at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. Donations may be made to a . For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now