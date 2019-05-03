Home

MARY P. WORTHAM 76, resident of Manchester CT departed this life peacefully April 23, 2019. Mary was born in Hartford Connecticut to Beatrice E. (Lane) and Robert L. Wortham, both deceased. Mary was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. She was the bookkeeper for Lend Vending in East Hartford CT for a number of years. Mary along with a few close friends was instrumental in the development of the Hartford Tenant Rights Federation. Mary was the mother of beloved son Lon S. Wortham deceased. She is survived by her five remaining children, Dale Wortham and wife Stephonee, Troy Wortham, Sydney Wortham, Shelley Kagan and Cheryl Wortham. Mary is also pre-deceased by her siblings, Robert Wortham Jr., Augustus Wortham, Arnold Wortham, James Wortham, Bruce Wortham and Elma Starks. She is survived by siblings Rose Glen, Virgina Bell and Lilly Wortham-Kelly. Mary will be sorely missed by her 10 grandchildren and her 16 great grandchildren. She leaves behind a host of nieces-nephews, great nieces and nephews, family and close friends. Calling Hours will be May 6, 2019 at 10am with Services to follow at 11am. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd, Rt 5, South Windsor CT
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 3, 2019
