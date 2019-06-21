Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
50 Church Street
Collinsville, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Collinsville, CT
View Map
Mary (Kostrisak) Paluba, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Canton, CT on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She is survived by her children: Marilyn Paluba of Rosemont, PA; and her son, Stephen Paluba Jr. and his spouse Sandra Paluba of Cromwell, CT. She also leaves her brother John Kostrisak of Avon, CT and many nieces and nephews. Born on June 7, 1922 in Burlington, CT Mary was a life-long member of St. Patrick's Church in Collinsville, CT. As a first generation American, she was the daughter of Anna and Andro Kostrisak, who emigrated from Slovakia. At the age of four, her father died and she became part of a new blended family with her mother Anna, carrying on many of the Slovak traditions as the family lived through the depression and World War II. Mary is predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen (Steve) Paluba Sr. of 48 years until his death in 1984. With Steve she raised two children and stayed home until she began a "temporary" job at Aetna that lasted for more than 30 years. After her retirement she kept active with her family and friends at the Ladies Guild, Canton Senior Center, Aetna Retiree (39'ers) Club, Red Hat Society, and as a greeter at Canton Intermediate School, mustering even bad weather to welcome students on Friday mornings. Mary will be remembered by these students for her smile and by others for her incredible work ethic, her skill as a baker and her special holiday meals with traditional Pierogis and Kolache made the way her mother prepared them. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary is predeceased by her stepfather Joseph Hatala of Burlington, CT; sister Betty Majersky of Bristol, CT; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Jack Liptak of Feeding Hills MA; sister and brother-in-law, Sophie and Felix DeFronzo of Collinsville, CT; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Josephine Hatala of Canton, CT; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Louis Liptak of Feeding Hills, MA; and sister-in-law Jenny Kostrisak of Avon, CT. Mary's family would like to extend a special thanks to Cindy Ebanks and Mary's caregivers at the New England Nightingales Home Care Service, particularly Elaine El-Amin and Diana Coombs, for their tremendous care and support which allowed her to remain at home as her health declined. Mary's family would also like to express their appreciation to the Farmington Valley Visiting Nurse Association team for their guidance and support. Finally, thank you to the members of St. Patrick's church for their visits that Mary enjoyed and looked forward to each week. Friends may call at Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton, CT on Sunday, June 23rd from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 50 Church Street in Collinsville, CT. Burial will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery in Collinsville, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Mary's name to the Farmington Valley Visiting Nurse Association at www.farmingtonvalleyvna.org. Condolences to the family can left in her Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019
