Mary (LaMontagne) Peczka, 96, of Rockville, CT passed away peacefully on August 15 at Saint Francis Hospital. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on July 30, 1924 to Joseph and Annie (Taylor) LaMontagne, Mary married Alfred Peczka on April 27, 1946, waiting until he returned from World War II. She did not want to be a bride and mother as many of her friends were while their husbands were off fighting in the war. They were married for almost seventy-four years until Fred died on January 27, 2020. Fred, Mary and their three children first resided in Pawtucket, later moving to Rockville, CT in 1959 when Fred found employment at Pratt & Whitney. In their retirement, Fred and Mary travelled to many states to Polka with their friends. Mary's hobbies included gardening, knitting, embroidery, needlepoint, and making dolls for her daughters and granddaughters; she was also a lifelong fan of the Red Sox and of course, UConn Men & Women's Basketball. Mary was a generous, kind, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary was proud to be a traditional housewife who never worked outside her home and who never got a driver's licence. She was a curator of her family's history which she preserved in her many photo albums. These albums spanned eight decades and she always knew the moment in time and the place of every picture as well as who's in the picture. Mary also created many traditions her family enjoyed, especially Easter and Christmas Eve dinners. Her grandchildren will always remember Grandma for her stuffed shells, blueberry cupcakes, pink cake, and Christmas cookies. Mary is survived by her daughters, Carol (Tom) Sawyer of Vernon, CT, Nancy (Roland) Robichaud of North Haven, and son, Paul (Audrey Garvey) of Windsor CT; sisters-in-law Wanda Janusz of Pawtucket R.I. and Alice McManus of Vancouver WA; grandsons Keith Robichaud, Scott (Aimee) Sawyer; granddaughters, Emily (Randy) Faucheux, Tyler Jennings-Peczka, and Dylan Peczka; great grandchildren Abigail and Nathaniel Sawyer; nephews, Steven (Maureen Charlonne) Rodowitz and John Janusz, of R.I. and niece, Mary (Raymond) D'Antuono of MA and other family members. Mary loved her family and she was and will always be loved. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service for family will be held at St Bernard's Cemetery in Rockville, CT. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com