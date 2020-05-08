Mary R. Gagnon
1943 - 2020
In Loving Memory, Mary R. Gagnon, Beloved wife of Richard and mother of Christine. January 28, 1943 - May 6, 2020. With extreme appreciation to Cardiology PC of Hartford, the Hartford Hospital Bridge Clinic, and Hartford Healthcare at Home for excellent, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Catholic High School, 115 New State Road, Manchester CT 06042. May the road rise to meet you, and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand. For online condolence please visit mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
