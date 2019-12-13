Home

Mary R. Mayer


1922 - 2019
Mary R. Mayer passed away November 30, 2019 at Treasure Cove Hospice in Stuart, Florida. She was born December 10,1922 in Manchester, CT to the late Martin and Elizabeth Janni Mayer. Mary was a long-time resident of Manchester before moving to Columbia, CT in 1988. She attended the Manchester public schools and graduating from Manchester High School in the class of 1940B. After graduating high school, she was employed by Aetna Fire Insurance Company, Pratt & Whitney, and retired from Travelers Insurance Company in 1980 as a Senior Accounting Analyst after 35 years of service. Mary enjoyed traveling with friends, knitting, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and wintering in Florida. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption in Manchester, CT, St. Christopher's in Hobe Sound, Florida, Travelers Retirees Club and Beckish Senior Center in Columbia, CT. She leaves her dear friend, Gladys Hewitt with whom she made her home, a caring niece, Sharon Epstein of Fairfield, CT, niece-in-law Jane White of Chantilly, VA, grand nephews, Christopher Epstein (Jo-Ann), Justin Epstein (Darcy), grandnieces Rebecca White,Mary Swift (Colby). Also,four great grandnieces Julia,Macy, and Peyton Epstein and Cecilia Swift, five great grandnephews, Nathan Epstein, Eric, Ignatius, Damien,and Augustine Swift. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her devoted sister, Elizabeth (Betty) White and Roy H. White, nephew Roy M. White, nephew-in-law Jay Epstein and dear friend Jean (Betty) Crawford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 16th at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption 27 Adams Street South, Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Those attending are asked to meet at church. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester, CT has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 13, 2019
