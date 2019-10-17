Home

Mary Rafalowicz Obituary
Mary (Mina) Rafalowicz, 93 years of age, of West Hartford, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home, with her family at her bedside. Born in Lodz, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Herzka and Channa Szydlowski, who perished in the Holocaust. After losing her entire family in the concentration camps, Mary was befriended by Joseph Rafalowicz's Uncle Harry (in a displaced persons' camp). Harry shepherded her along, as he searched for his surviving relatives. Harry's nephew Joseph and Mary married in Germany in 1948. Mary and Joseph emigrated to Hartford in 1949. Mary volunteered at the Yeshiva of Hartford when her children were young. After moving to West Hartford, she worked in food services at King Philip School for many years. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and she made her home a loving and welcoming place for all. Mary and Joseph enjoyed many summers at Old Colony Beach and winters in Sarasota. Happy times included spirited card games with friends. Her children, Ann and Naomi, were her pride and joy. Mary and Joseph participated in Steven Spielberg's Shoah Project to document personal Holocaust stories. This oral history project fulfilled their mission to help future generations to remember the Holocaust. She leaves her daughter, Naomi Rafalowicz, of West Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her daughter Ann. Her parents, sister, brothers and grandparents predeceased her in the Holocaust. Naomi wishes to thank Mary's caregivers, who cared for her with love and kindness for many years. Naomi will greet guests Friday, October 18 at Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford, CT at 10:30 a.m. Service will begin at 11:00. Naomi will receive well-wishers after the service Friday, and also Sunday, from 1 – 4:00 p.m., at her mother's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Mary, please visit online at weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
