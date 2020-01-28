Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Committal
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Roche


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Roche Obituary
Mary (Casorio) Roche, 95, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. She is now reunited with her beloved husband and dance partner, the late Francis J. "Frank" Roche, Sr. Born in Plainville on October 20, 1924, she was one of three children to the late Michele and Lucrezia (Posa) Casorio. A lifelong resident, she and Frank settled in their hometown where they raised their three children. Remembered for her nurturing and caring disposition, warm smile and welcoming personality, Mary was a devoted and loving mother whose door was always open. When her children were grown, she was excited to go to work, and enjoyed her time at Sherwood Cleaners until her retirement. Proud of her Italian heritage, Mary's homemade specialties were enjoyed by her family and friends while she fulfilled her love for hosting the holidays and having her home be the retreat for the entire neighborhood. In addition to cooking, she had a love for gardening, having an abundance of sunflowers in her yard, and was always the last woman to leave the dance floor. Her selflessness and lively spirit will forever be missed and remembered by her much loved family and many dear friends whose relationships she cherished deeply. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Karen Roche of Haddam; her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Cassidy Vaughn of Bristol, and her son Francis Roche, Jr. of New Britain; along with many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong best friend, Karin Gervais. She was predeceased by her brothers, Nunzio and Anthony Casorio. Mary may be remembered with contributions to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Funeral services in celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Committal services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Plainville Funeral Home
Download Now