Mary Virginia Roto, 90, of Eastford, formerly of Manchester, the wife of Dominick F. Roto, Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Domenic Mario Bonadies and Anna (Dubiskas) Bonadies and had lived in Manchester most of her life. She was a graduate of the St. Francis School of Nursing and served in the US Army Air Corps. She was an active in community and state politics, the St. James Church Mothers Circle and was an advocate for adults and children with disabilities. Her greatest achievement in life was being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; in addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Joanne Ramey and her husband Peter of Wethersfield, Anita Horrigan and her husband Kevin of Pawcatuck, CT, Madelyn Filomeno and her husband Thomas of West Hartford, Dr. Dominick F. Roto, Jr. and his wife Linda of Eastford, and Gregory Roto and his wife Cassie of Eastford; blessed with her grandchildren Christopher Scheinberg and Katie, Kathryn Meyer and Eddie, Kevin C. Horrigan and Meghan, Sean Horrigan and Lettie, Mary Horrigan and Yarrow Thorne, Michael Horrigan, Mark Filomeno and Sandra, Joseph Filomeno and Felicia, Madelyn Filomeno, Dominick Roto and Katie, Patricia Roto, Anna Cataldo and Henry, Emily Coleman and Jesse, Mary DeGostin and Matthew, and Gregory Roto; 15 blessed great- grandchildren; and her brother Rev. Kenneth Bonadies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 at St. James Church 896 Main St. Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Squaw Rock CLA (a special residence of Patricia Roto) Green Hollow Road, Danielson, CT 06230 Attn: ACTS Account. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.





