Sister Mary Ruth Roy (Florence Therese Roy), a member of the Sister of St. Joseph, West Hartford, CT died at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, CT on August 5, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, RI on November 3, 1929 of the late Leo Alden Roy and Ruth Adeline Carpenter Roy, Sister Ruth entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1947 and celebrated her Profession of Vows on August 24, 1954. At the time of her death she was 90 years of age and in her 73rd year of Religious Life. Sister Ruth earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Diocesan Sisters College, West Hartford, CT and a Master Degree in Education from Fairfield University, Fairfield, CT. Sister taught in the schools of the Archdiocese of Hartford, CT and the Diocese of Bridgeport, Ct as well as St. Mary School, Lee, MA and St. Michael School, Ridge, MD. For part of her teaching career, Sister Ruth was also the principal at St. Bridget School, Stamford, CT. After fifty years of teaching, Sister Ruth undertook the ministry of librarian at St. Joseph School, Shelton, CT and later at St. Rose of Lima School, Newtown, CT. Upon retirement, she moved to the Provincial House in West Hartford and was often called upon to drive Sisters to appointments or shopping. Her pleasant and even-tempered personality endeared her to many. She loved to share entertaining stories of episodes in her past life with the Sisters. An avid reader, Sister Ruth could often be found indulging in her favorite pastime of scouring the library for the latest book arrivals. She enjoyed a good game of cards with her other Sister-companions, generally pulling together an afternoon foursome, and more often than not winning the hand. Sister Ruth was noted for her happy spirit and greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. She bore her increasing infirmities with great patience and continued to participate in community activities as far as she was able. At St. Joseph Living Center she waited eagerly to find out the day's activities, rarely missing the daily rosary and Mass and whatever was happening in the activity room. Sister Ruth will be remembered for her gentle spirit and loving heart. In addition to her Sisters in Community, Sister Ruth is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Roy; a nephew and niece-in-law, Kenneth and Marisa Roy, and nephews, Thomas, Mark and Robin Roy and Steven Hudak; and nieces, Karen Cushman, Deborah McAloney, Susan Roy and Susan Waide. Sister is predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Mary Roy, Russell and Irene Roy, Leonard and Carolyn Roy and a brother, Norman Roy. The Sisters of St. Joseph wish to thank the nursing staff at St. Joseph Living Center for the attentive and compassionate care they provided to Sister Ruth, especially in her last illness. Due to the current COVID-19 health conditions and restrictions, a private graveside service for family and Sisters will take place Monday morning at the Sisters of St. Joseph Cemetery in West Hartford. A celebration of Sister Ruth's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a memorial donation to the Sisters of St. Joseph, c/o Office of Mission Advancement, 650 Willard Avenue, Newington, CT 06111. Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington has care of the arrangements.



