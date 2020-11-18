Mary S. Johnson, 101, of Newington, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of late Rose and Paul Savastano. The family moved to Bridgeport when she was 5 years old. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Wilton C. Johnson. She leaves her family members, Lance and Connie of East Hampton, Holly and her husband Chad Norton and their children Kyla, Cole, and Leah of East Hampton, Kirk Johnson of Middletown, and Brian Johnson and his wife Carrie Heng of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In addition, she leaves best family friend Kathy Darby of Newington. Her sons Andy and Randy have named Mary their "Grandma" for years. Mary graduated in 1939 from the American School for the Deaf. She worked in the printing department at the Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Company for at least 30 years. After her retirement she was a substitute teacher at ASD for about 10 years. She was a member of the Greater Hartford Club of the Deaf, Deaf Senior Citizens of Newington, and the American School for the Deaf Alumni Association. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be private. The Sheehan Hilborn Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American School for the Deaf, Greater Hartford Club of the Deaf or DSC. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com