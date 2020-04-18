|
|
Mary (Conte) Samarotto, 86, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Frank Samarotto, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Hartford, CT; daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Pugliese) Conte. Mary was a graduate of John Fitch High School Class of 1950. She was a resident of the Windsor community for over fifty years. She was an avid reader who loved mystery novels and books on ancient history. She was happily married to the love of her life, Frank, on November 24, 1951 at St. Gabriel Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mary is survived by four children, Lynn Samarotto and her husband Jim McQueeny of Windsor, Kristine Calvert and her husband Christopher of Bloomfield, Marie Spring of Bloomfield, and Michael Samarotto and his wife Tammy of Newington; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Mason, Nicole Kurlan and her husband Joel, Dan Kegel and his wife Natalia, Jeffrey Kegel and partner Ashley Holiday, Katherine Spring, Sarah Spring and her partner Yunnie Quinones, Rebecca Spring, Christopher Samarotto and Matthew Samarotto; four great-grandchildren, Bree Ann, Justin, and Ava Kegel and Milo Quinones; brother Ralph Conte and his partner Paul Jacques of Nashua, NH. All services will be held privately due to the current health crisis. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Windsor Volunteer Ambulance, P.O.Box 508, Windsor, CT 06095. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2020