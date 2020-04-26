|
Mary Ann (Magnotta) Scata, 90, formerly of Wethersfield, wife of the late Paul Scata, passed away April 20, 2020 at Sharon Healthcare Center due to complications of Covid-19. She was born January 14, 1930, in Hartford, daughter of the late Raffael and Raffaella (DelVecchio) Magnotta. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, a role that came to her naturally as she was nurturing, good natured and kind to all who knew her. Mary's passion for cooking and gardening brought her great joy and she shared them with all she knew. Her love of nature was evident graced by her green thumb. Her gardens flourished and she enjoyed the many visits by her treasured humming birds and her daily friendly neighbors and porch friends. Her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother to her cherished granddaughter. Their bond was deep and full of love, wisdom, patience, and laughter, Our memory box is full and sealed with her big smile. Mary was a member of the former Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield. She was also a member and volunteer at the Wethersfield Senior Center, where she played bingo and enjoyed her many friends. Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane M. Shields of Marlborough; her son, Paul Scata Jr. of Canton and her granddaughter Emily P. Shields of Mansfield. She also leaves behind her beloved sister Rose M. Cary of Marlborough and a brother, Thomas Magnotta of Manchester as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Angelo Mastrangelo, and her sisters, Pauline Martineau, Loretta Pizzoni, and Anna Remillard. We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude for the care, support and compassion to Dr. Harry Morgan and his staff during mom's illness with dementia. Lastly to St. Francis Hospital and Sharon Healthcare Center for the tireless efforts and courage with this battle, we pray for your safety and are truly grateful. Due to current circumstances a private graveside service will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Rd. Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA. 31522.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020