Dear Mary,Barbara, Philip and Angela, I am thinking of all of you during this difficult time and I want to thank you for letting me be a part of your family. Your Mom was a phenomenal woman and I am so glad that I have some wonderful memories of my time with her. She loved all of you so very much and she made sure that she told you with words and actions. Thank you for letting me have some wonderful memories with her and all of you. My thoughts and prayers will always be there for all of you and I sincerely hope that we meet again soon and celebrate your Mom. Fondly,Julie A M Mehrotra

Julie

Friend