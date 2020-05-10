Mary Serafino
Mary (Mongillo) Serafino, 89, of Southington passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Philip D. Serafino Sr. for over 62 years. She was born in Southington on Nov. 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Virgil and Angelina (Iacabucci) Mongillo. Prior to her retirement Mary worked at the lunch counter and pharmacy at Serafino's Pharmacy for many years. She was awarded Employee of the Year by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic Church and a life member of the Ladies of St. Dominic. Mary was an excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. She was devoted to her church and most of all she loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Philip D. Serafino Jr. and wife Barbara of Bradenton, FL Barbara Niski and husband Raymond of Southington, Angela Serafino of St. Petersburg, FL and Mary Serafino of Bristol. Her cherished grandchildren Lauren Serafino, Mary Coughlin and husband Patrick, Philip C. Serafino and wife Sarah, Michael Brothwell and wife Regiane, Curtis Steen, and Connor Steen, and her great granddaughters Aubrey Serafina Coughlin, Rory Anne Coughlin, and Olivia Sabina Brothwell. She also leaves her sisters Julia Fiondella and Virginia Kaniwec and sister-in-law Mary Morelli and well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Catherine DeSorbo, Emily Faselle, Margaret Gillen, Jennie Pacyna and Betty Rapisarda, brothers Ralph and Nicholas Mongillo. The family would like to thank Dr. Craig Bodanski and Dr. Brian Byrne and their staffs and the Hospice of Central CT for their loving care and concern. Due to the Covid-19 Epidemic Burial will be private at St. Thomas Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Mary's Memory to the Hospice of Central CT, 205 W. Main St. New Britain, CT 06052 DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Burial
St. Thomas Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Dear Mary,Barbara, Philip and Angela, I am thinking of all of you during this difficult time and I want to thank you for letting me be a part of your family. Your Mom was a phenomenal woman and I am so glad that I have some wonderful memories of my time with her. She loved all of you so very much and she made sure that she told you with words and actions. Thank you for letting me have some wonderful memories with her and all of you. My thoughts and prayers will always be there for all of you and I sincerely hope that we meet again soon and celebrate your Mom. Fondly,Julie A M Mehrotra
Julie
Friend
