1/
Sr. Mary Seraphine Liskiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENFIELD – Sr. Mary Seraphine Liskiewicz, C.S.S.F, 97, a Felician sister for seventy-nine years, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Feret) Liskiewicz. Sister was a dedicated community member who started her professional career as a teacher. Following specialized training she dedicated her life to serving many years in the healthcare profession. In 2013 she returned to Enfield and assumed various responsibilities. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Walter Jr., Myron, James and Joseph Liskiewicz. She is survived by her brother Michael Liskiewicz of Amherst, NY and a significant number of relatives. All services are private and Browne Memorial Chapels are in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved