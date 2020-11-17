ENFIELD – Sr. Mary Seraphine Liskiewicz, C.S.S.F, 97, a Felician sister for seventy-nine years, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Bertha (Feret) Liskiewicz. Sister was a dedicated community member who started her professional career as a teacher. Following specialized training she dedicated her life to serving many years in the healthcare profession. In 2013 she returned to Enfield and assumed various responsibilities. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Walter Jr., Myron, James and Joseph Liskiewicz. She is survived by her brother Michael Liskiewicz of Amherst, NY and a significant number of relatives. All services are private and Browne Memorial Chapels are in charge.



